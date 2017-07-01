Tips On How You Can Improve Your Home

If you want to make your home more functional for you and your loved ones, or if you have new additions to your family unit, it might be time to think about home improvements projects. There are many ideas and options available for you. You can use the advice in this article to initiate your own home improvement project.

Replacing the hardware in your home such as doorknobs, hinges, pulls, light fixtures, etc, can transform a home from one era to another. It is a quick and easy way to make your home look newer and more updated just by switching out these little details. Brushed nickel and copper are great new trends that will spice up your look.

Always keep the big picture in mind when embarking on a long term home improvement project. Your budget may dictate that you break up a project into several smaller, more manageable pieces, but take care that the finished product doesn't look like a hodgepodge of unrelated, poorly thought out elements.

A great way to make your home look new again is to slap on a new coat of paint on the outside of your home. If you choose a brighter color, your house will glow like a new pearl and will be the envy of everyone on your neighborhood block.

Before beginning any home improvement project, find the locations of your gas shut-off. The utmost care must be taken in these situations. You can be seriously injured or start a fire during the project.

Throwing out an old sofa can be very tempting when it no longer looks new and clean. However, with the same effort it takes you to throw it out, you can buy some nice slipcovers and throw it on your sofa. Slipcovers are available in a myriad of designs and can spice up an old sofa very easily.

Maximize kitchen cabinet storage space. Use a turntable inside a cabinet for smaller items such as spice jars. In larger cabinets, use shelf dividers to double the storage space. Stack items on top of each other, such as canned or boxed food goods. Install floor to ceiling pantry cabinets. The most important tip? Get rid of anything you don't need or use, such as old appliances or tableware. Any food that you don't intend to eat, especially canned items, can be donated to your local food bank.

Throw your plastic shower curtain in the wash! Add a few clothes so they will swirl around with it and give it a good scrubbing. Even the most inexpensive shower curtains will survive one or two washings. You keep them out of the landfill and at the same time brighten up that tired bathroom!

If your home was built in the seventies or earlier, chances are good that it was built with only a very thin layer of insulation throughout the entire structure. Ideally, the layer should be approximately 27 centimeters or 10.5 inches thick. By increasing the thickness of insulation to the recommended four to six inches, you could easily save a couple of hundred dollars per year.

Tie a t-shirt around your face! Don't have a dust mask when you're sanding? Shame on you! If you're in a pinch though you can improvise with any close weave natural fiber. It isn't the best solution but it certainly beats having no protection for your respiratory system whatsoever!

Damaged, bent, or rusted metal railings are one of the most offensive eyesores commonly seen on older houses. For a modern look that doesn't upstage the classic exterior of your house, replace metal railing with richly textured wood supports. You can stain the wood a darker color or leave it natural depending upon the exterior color of your house.

Invest in tile flooring. The floor is something that most people notice when they are in your home, so if you want to catch their attention, use tile. Granite, ceramic or slate tiles are both attractive and durable and come in a number of different styles and finishes. Another plus is that they are much easier to clean than carpet.

Before starting any demolition job in your house, take steps to minimize the mess. Lay down plastic and contain the area you will be working in. Keep your tools confined to the work area as well. Demolition is a messy job and having to clean a mess throughout the entire house can take hours of extra time.

These simple and efficient tips can be carried out by almost anyone. The more you practice the more comfortable you will become with working on improvement projects yourself and you will eventually be able to move onto more complicated issues. This is a great way to save money on your home and even improve the total value.