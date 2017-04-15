Discover A Few Of The Easy Steps Of House Improvement

Home equity is very important in today's real estate market. Not many people have any, and those that do, often have very little. To make sure that you get the best bang for your buck in terms of equity and resale value, follow the tips and suggestions in this article.

If you must patch your roof, aluminum tape that is three inches wide is all you need to do the job. Simply clean the area to be patched thoroughly, remove the tape's paper backing, and apply it to the crack. The tape bonds strongly to the roof and provides a waterproof seal that will prevent minor leaks.

Patch holes in drywall using mesh. First spread a layer of drywall mud into the hole and around its edges. Then press the patch into the mud so that it adheres evenly to the surface of the wall. Trowel the mud carefully over the patch, allow to dry, and then sand to smooth.

Replace counter tops in your bathroom and kitchen with new marble or granite tops. Over time, counters will wear down especially if they are made of laminate. Older homes can have outdated or vintage counters. By replacing the counters you will improve the eye appeal and home value without spending a great deal of cash.

When it comes to home improvement, consider adding extra insulation to your home to assist with your cooling costs in the summer and heating costs in the winter. This will save you money as well as keep you and your family more comfortable. The two best ways to insulate are to add weather strips to your doors and ensure that your attic is lined.

When doing home improvement projects around kitchens with gas stoves, gas fire places, or gas water heaters, it is very important to turn off the gas supply line. This will prevent any chances of injury or death caused by gas leaks, which can lead to suffocation or creating deadly gas explosions.

When trying to fix up a house to flip it, pay attention to the kitchen. If has linoleum floors, replace them with tile. It makes the place look much better. You should examine the counters and look at replacing them. They don't have to be granite, but granite counter tops increase the value of the home and up your chances of selling it.

Securely screw your bookcases and other tall furniture to your walls! Not only is this step an important safety precaution in fortifying your home for a potential earthquake, doing so might actually prevent a child or elderly person from knocking these tall items over on themselves and sustaining serious injuries.

To add appeal to your home and increase its value, consider replacing your existing shingles with architectural shingles. Also known as dimensional shingles, these shingles can simulate the textures of natural substances like slate or wood, and they resist wind better than regular shingles, making them an ideal choice if your home is located in a region that sees high winds.

Focus on exterior lighting for your next home improvement project. Installing an outdoor motion detector is a good choice; the sensor will ensure that the light only comes on when you need it to. Not only does this save you money on energy bills, but the motion detector is also a good security feature. It alerts you if anyone is walking around your property.

When remodeling your kitchen or bath it may be wise not to do it yourself. These projects are extensive, time consuming, and much more involved than other home improvement projects. Often times it will actually save you money to hire a handy man or other licensed professional rather than take on these potentially monumental endeavors yourself.

If your shower and bathtub seem to be building up mildew, or leaking a little bit, it may be time for you to re-caulk. Removing your old caulk and putting in new should actually be done once a year as your typical bathroom maintenance. You can purchase calk from any hardware store for a very reasonable price.

Consider the materials that you are going to use when building an addition or a separate structure on your property: Wood framed structures are going to cost you more to insure because of how flammable they are. Steel or cement framed structures will save you a good bit in home insurance premiums.

Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor is not the only one who can do home improvement. There is something to do for everyone. It can be as easy as a simple paint job or it could be a brand new kitchen installation. Either way, it can bring a new level of value and a new sense of comfort to your home. So head out to your local hardware store and get started on your next project!