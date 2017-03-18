As Far As Home Security Goes, We Have The Answers

When it comes to protecting your family, nothing can stand in the way of safety. It means understanding technologies available and who can help you out. Read this article in full to find out as much as you can about all the strategies you can use to ensure total safety.

When you move into a new home change all the locks. Even though the previous homeowner may have given you keys to the house, there might be a key out there that someone has. To be sure you are as safe as possible, get all new locks for your new house.

Cut the bushes around your home. If someone is interested in breaking in, the first thing they are going to do is look for a place where they can hide as they try to find their way inside. If you want your yard to look aesthetically beautiful, plant flowers instead.

Never let a stranger inside. Even if they tell you a sob story about needing help, this warning remains true. Some criminals will use any reason to gain access to look for security systems and easy entryways into your house.

You do not necessarily need an expensive home security system to protect your home. You can buy a dog. Dogs are great for home security. Not only will they protect your home while you are away, they are great additions to your family offering protection, companionship and additional security for your home.

A home security system works by alerting the local police when the alarm goes off. The police immediately place a telephone call to your home. If you do not answer your phone and provide a security code, an officer will be sent to your home with possible backup available should it be needed.

To reduce the chances of a home invasion at night, make sure you have proper lighting. Burglars try to use darkness as a cover to avoid getting caught. Outdoor lighting can make it look like you're home and can also make it harder for intruders to sneak around unseen. If you are on a trip, try having a timer set for the lights to come on and go off at specific times to make it harder for them to tell if you're home or not.

Add lights to your lawn. You don't need crazy bright spotlights to keep thieves away. All you need is some decent general lighting that makes your property just a little less appealing to criminals than homes that offer a lot more cover. You can even use lights on timers to help save on the overall electricity bill while still helping to keep you safe.

Alter the combination of the locks in your home. If you have boarders, former live-in partners, or others who once had access to your home, this is especially important. It doesn't cost much and they can usually show up within a day.

One of the biggest areas of concern in regards to home security is the landscaping of your home. Do not let your bushes and other landscaping grow to where it can hide entry points into your home. Thieves just love to be able to stay hidden while they enter and leave your home, so keep your bushes trimmed.

Ask your alarm system if they provide separate entry codes for cleaning people or maintenance men. If they do, take advantage of this feature. In many instances, you can arm the system to allow entry with that code only at specific times of day. This will help prevent potential thieves from entering your house during the evening hours or at other times when they know you might not be at home.

Lights on your home are a great way to enhance your home security. Thieves hate lights. When a light comes on, a crook will scurry away like a cockroach. Motion sensors are good, but having lights on constantly is a better deterrent. The dark is a crook's best friend, so keep your home lit well.

If you are going on vacation, do not change your answering machine telling everyone that you are going to be away. Burglars will call this number and see that it is open season on your house. Keep your regular message and advise friends and family members to call your cell phone when you are away.

With all of the new technology nowadays, you can ditch your old set of house keys. The latest in home security now allows you to have the option of key-less entry into your home. A special device reads predetermined fingerprints programmed by you, and the door will only open with there is a match.

When searching for a home security firm to assume responsibility for monitoring your property, make a point to solicit recommendations from others in your neighborhood. Ask about past experiences and response times in emergency situations. In this way, you will be able to determine whether a prospective company is worth looking into further.

There are many simple ways to safeguard your home effectively. You simply need to understand how home security works. Utilize these great ideas in order to maximize the security of your home. Don't neglect these tips because you could use them to ensure your house's safety.