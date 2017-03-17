Improve Your House Security With These Important Tips

Your home is supposed to be somewhere that you can go after a long day of work, school, and other commitments to relax and feel safe. However, this can be difficult if you don't take precautions to protect it. Read the tips in this article for ways to do just that.

Be very cautious about entrusting a maid service with a key to your home. Before you give a cleaner full access to your home for extended periods of time, you have to be certain that they're trustworthy and reliable. Make sure you verify all references. Contact your local Better Business Bureau to find out more about the reputation of the cleaner you hired.

If you have a vacation home that you do not spend much time at, a home security system could be a worthwhile investment. This will automatically alert you and the local authorities if something happens to your home while you are away such as a fire, break-in or other problem.

Don't open your door if a stranger is on the other side. Folks are always thinking up new schemes to get people to open the door so that they can commit their crimes. Make a house rule forbidding anyone to open the door for an unexpected visitor.

Trim back the brush aside your home. It may look pretty, but you are giving criminals a hiding place right near your house. Instead, keep an open grassy area between your home and your landscaping. This will help keep unwanted people from getting a close eye view through your windows.

Make sure all exterior wiring is well protected or covered. Copper wiring is a favorite object for theft as it is often accessible from outside the home and can be sold for a great deal of money. Air conditioners are a prime target for copper thieves. Also make sure exterior power and phone lines are protected and not easily cut.

Install an alarm system, and make it visible. A home alarm system is great at alerting homeowners and police quickly in case of a break-in, however ideally, you want to stop the break-in before it happens. To do this, potential burglars need to know that the alarm system is there. Make sure you prominently display the notice you get from your alarm company, even if it clashes with your perfect landscaping.

Install timers on your indoor lights. If you are planning on being away from home after dark, timers can make your home look occupied. This is especially useful if you are planning a vacation or other extended stay away from home. Make sure the timer is set differently in each room, as all the lights turning on at once does not look natural.

One of the best ways to keep your home safe is to get to know your neighbors. Neighbors will look out for each other. Also, getting to know your neighbors is a great way to find out what is happening in your neighborhood. They will let you know if strangers have been around and other useful information on keeping your home safe.

If you have a door that does not have a peephole, you should work on installing one. It is very dangerous to open a door when you are not sure who is on the other side. This is a great way for you to keep you and your home safe from harm.

If your front door does not have a peephole already, install one immediately. A small peephole can let you see who is at your doorstop without giving them the view of the inside of your home. If your intruder uses the front door to get into your house, a peephole can give you a head start on calling the cops.

If you want to have a dog at home to deter burglars, do not invest in a guard dogs. These dogs are trained to do their job and are not intended to be loving pets. Instead, pick up a dog at your local shelter, get him obedience training and give him all the love you can.

If you live in a snowy area, remember that a lack of footprints in your yard can signal to a burglar that you are out of town. If you are planning to be away, then, ask one of your neighbors to walk around your yard for you so that no one will be the wiser.

Do not choose a security company that you cannot locate any positive reviews for online. You may not think this means much, but it does. Any company that does not have any positive feedback is not good at what they do, or they are a very new company, and you don't want to do business with them.

Making sure your home is safe is something in which you have a serious, vested interest. Understanding how to guarantee your residence is secured at all times requires some specialized knowledge. With any luck, the article above has provided you with the type of information for which you have been searching.