Insect Control: Get The Pests Out Of Your Life

There are many types of creeping, crawling and slithering pests. Nobody wants any of them in their home, or even near their home. There are many choices of pest control products on the market, and nearly as many ideas about how to protect yourself from unwanted visitors. Use the tips in this article to keep the nasty pests away.

Having mice in your home can be a real turn off, not mentioning they carry diseases. In order to exterminate mice in a family-friendly way, use disposable mouse traps. Line the mouse traps with peanut butter to attract mice. After the mouse takes the bait, the mouse trap should slam shut, and you can safely dispose.

Keep in mind that pests are not fond of the same air you are. Your home might not have been designed for proper ventilation in crawl spaces and the attic. However, these spaces need sufficient ventilation so that the environments within them are not suitable to pests who might come in.

Keep your home as clean as possible. Even though this will not keep pests away, you at least will not be giving them an incentive to stick around. Many pests can smell food from a good distance away. If you want to do whatever you can to reduce your pest problem you should be diligent in keeping your house tidy.

Stink bugs are persistent pests, so focus on your outdoor area to help eradicate the problem. Keep your bushes trimmed and make sure that firewood is stored well away from your home. Thirty feet from the dwelling is appropriate, if you have the space. In addition, the firewood needs to be kept just off the ground (about six inches).

Bedbugs have a habit of hiding in tiny places, which makes them hard to eliminate. Be sure to seal off any open holes prior to attempting any extermination. This will help you to be sure that the bugs won't pop out of the holes after you try and exterminate them.

Wear protective clothing prior to using any sprays or powders to kill pests. Oftentimes these methods are also harmful to humans if ingested. Your better safe than sorry, so put on gloves and clothing that covers your skin completely. Wash your clothing right after the application of these items so that no residue can affect you later.

You can prevent most pest infestations by keeping your home clean. Do not leave any food scrapes on your table or in the kitchen sink and make sure you tightly seal garbage bags. Get rid of your garbage on a regular basis and do not hesitate to store garbage bags in your garage until you can get rid of them.

Your pets are a big source of bug infestations in your home. Not only can your pets bring in fleas and ticks from outdoors, but their food is a food source for bugs as well. When the animals are done eating, pick up their food. Keep the area where the animals eat clean as well.

When you are eating food, and you have not finished it, make sure that you store it in sealed containers. If the container you use is not sealed well, it will attract a lot of pests. Use plastic bins or plastic bags that can be sealed, and put them in a place where pests cannot get in.

If you decide to use pesticides to eliminate pest, make sure you select a pesticide adapted to your situation. You should read the label carefully to make sure the product can be used inside a home and keep the product away from your food, children and pets at all times.

When you have a flea infestation, it's best to vacuum everything and anything. Start with carpets and rugs, then vacuum chairs and couches, and then your mattresses, too. Once you're done, throw out the bag immediately. If you have a canister vacuum, empty the canister outside into a plastic bag.

If you see a row of ants in your garden, and you want to prevent ants from getting into your house from the outside, draw a line of chalk around your home's perimeter. Ants turn away when they encounter chalk. You can draw a line of chalk at the base your house to minimize chances of entry.

Around the exterior of your home, there are tiny cracks next to your pipes, in your foundation, and in your siding. These cracks may seem small, but they are big enough for the bugs to get inside your home. Use a good quality exterior caulk to seal these cracks and keep the bugs outside.

Use peanut butter in your mousetrap. Many people follow the old tradition of using a piece of cheese, but the truth is that is does not works nearly as good as peanut butter does. Cheese goes stale and does not have nearly as strong of an odor. Use peanut butter and see how much faster it is to get rid of the rodent.

Hopefully you have discovered some very useful information in this article; pest control is a menacing issue no home owner or apartment dweller should have to put up with. Use the tips listed here or consult a professional if necessary. Reclaim your home by finding a permanent solution to pest problems now.